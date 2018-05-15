Quit using plastic straws

Beginning next month, all McDonald’s in the U.K. will ban the use of plastic straws in order to be eco-friendly. Several cities in the U.S, including Seattle, Fort Meyers, Fla., and Malibu ban the use of plastic straws in restaurants. Why such radical actions?
In the U.S. alone, over 500 million straws are used each day for an average of 20 minutes. Straws are the 11th most prevalent trash found in our oceans. It takes 200 years for one plastic straw to degrade, and in so doing, it releases chemicals that can be toxic to both wildlife and the environment. Over 1 million shore birds and 100,000 marine animals die ingesting plastic each year.
Beaufort County recently approved a single-use plastic bag ban, which goes in effect mid-October.
Let’s continue our commitment to make Hilton Head Island and our county models in the state for environmental responsibility.
Take action by pledging to stop your personal use of plastic straws. Tell your server, “no straw, please” before your drink is ordered.
Alternatives are available in stainless steel (I carry two in my purse), bamboo, glass, paper and even pasta straws. When dining out, encourage restaurants to either voluntarily ban their use of plastic straws, switch to paper straws or suggest they distribute these straws only at customer request.
Restaurants, please consider table signs reading, “We are an eco-friendly restaurant, therefore plastic straws will only be available upon request.”
Please help preserve our precious environment by reducing your “plastic footprint.”
Joanne Voulelis
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments