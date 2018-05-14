Thank you: For AMIkids Beaufort Croquet Picnic support

On behalf of the AMIkids Beaufort Board of Directors, I want to thank everyone who helped make our 27th Annual Croquet Picnic fundraiser a success on May 5. Thanks to generous donations throughout the weekend and those who participated in our silent auction, we raised more than $110,000 to directly benefit the at-risk young men we serve at our AMIkids Beaufort program.
While our non-profit program is the big winner, we’d also like to congratulate Brays Island Quail for taking first place in the croquet tournament with 64 wickets, Brays Island Dove in second place with 60, and the Brays Island Pheasant team for a strong third place run with 53 wickets.
Winning best-dressed woman was Mae Mendoza and best-dressed man was Wayne Heath. Our Bullseye winner was Ray Dehncke and the “10 AMIgos” – a play on AMIkids and Cinco de Mayo – won for best picnic spread.
We offer a special thank you to Brays Island, which for 27 years has generously shared part of their community and driving range for our croquet. We appreciate all our supporters and thank our entire community for decades helping us help young men separate a troubled past from a bright future. For more information, visit www.amikidsbeaufort.org.
John Harris
Chairman
AMIkids Beaufort Board of Trustees
