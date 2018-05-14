Thank you: For great keyboard concert

My husband and I were privileged to attend a free-will-donation concert on Sunday afternoon, May 6, at the First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head. The performers were: Chad Martin, organist/pianist, and pianists Dr. Gerald Anderson, Beth Corry, Janice Creech, and Duchess Raehn.
The music ranged from spiritual to classical, to patriotic and, the masterful “Rhapsody in Blue” which put me on another plane.
The audience of probably near 1,000, were truly blessed to have been there.
From all five playing together to duets, the musicians were superb and the arrangements spectacular. I want to thank all involved and this wonderful church, with so much space and video screens, for inviting our locals to an afternoon of musical perfection. Kudos to all!
Diane and Roger Jadown
Sun City
