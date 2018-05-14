Paper uses too many liberal journalists

Your May 7 publication of Leonard Pitts Jr.’s commentary on Sen. Marco Rubio was finally the limit to express my frustration with the vast number of liberal journalists who continually appear in this paper.
He seemingly appears in your paper far too frequently. In this writer’s viewpoint, he and others only offer extreme criticism of conservatives, the moderate public and political figures, rather than possible solutions on a variety of issues.
Pitts has every right to his beliefs, as do others, but does the Packet and Gazette always have to publish him and others so often?
Occasionally, two other columnists appear, namely George Will and Kathleen Parker. Although they are offered through The Washington Post Writers Group syndicate, they are a breath of fresh air in reporting.
There are literally hundreds of conservative journalists available from other sources rather the continual use of journalists from The Post, the New York Times, Miami Herald and a host of other liberal publications.
This writer strongly encourages the Packet to be much more diversified in its selection of journalists, as this newspaper must be aware that Beaufort County and the entire state of South Carolina is much more conservative today than liberal.
William B. Taylor
Bluffton
