Stop the parking on causeway to Hilton Head

Someone please explain why Beaufort County allows people to park cars on the edge of U.S. 278 off westbound lanes on the causeway west of the Hilton Head Island bridges.
With all the accidents in that area, one can only assume many are caused by cars slowing traffic as they try to park, or as they try to pull out from the shoulder into fast-moving traffic.
It’s time to put up “No Parking” signs, and enforce them.
Eileen Hutton
Hilton Head Island
