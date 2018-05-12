Tips for the Bluffton traffic circle ‘experts’

I hope the same people who designed the joke of a traffic circle on the Bluffton Parkway won’t be the same ones who figure out how to improve it.
I suppose it will go to an “expert” for a study costing the usual thousands and thousands of dollars when all the “gods” have to do is look at Sea Pines Circle, which probably handles as much if not more traffic very efficiently.
My wife’s car was damaged at the circle and a responding officer said something to the effect of, “This circle is a mess.”
I hope they don’t wait until the surrounding properties are developed, when the rights of way cost more to purchase.
LaMar Acuff
Bluffton
