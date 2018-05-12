Make SC legislators obey law and pay for schools

I applaud your stories on teachers leaving Beaufort County schools due largely to inadequate pay forcing many to work two jobs.
However, nobody is talking about the role our state legislators (who supposedly represent the voters) play in all this, which was summarized by The State columnist Cindi Ross Scoppe recently in your paper.
“Schools (and local governments) are funded not only at less than they need but also less than state law requires ... This is not new. The legislature has for years been ignoring state laws that mandate a minimum amount of funding for local governments and the public schools; rather than obey, lawmakers suspend the laws for a year in each budget.”
It is happening again this year. Until everyone who cares about schools — and teachers — writes or calls their legislators and holds them accountable, they will continue this year after year. And year after year teachers will leave and children will suffer.
Pick up the phone. Email. Write.
Joy Kraft
Beaufort
