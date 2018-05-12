One Korea, for one people

I could hear my young mother screaming helplessly in agony in early dawn darkness, surrounded by a burning, bombed house with her leg severed and her tender life leaving her on June 25, 1950.
After more than 1 million innocent civilian deaths in Korea, and more than 50,000 U.S. military lives lost, and more than 8,000 MIA’s, only an armistice was called in October 1953. The Communist North Korea was separated by the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from the Republic of South Korea.
Perhaps by His grace and long overdue time, 65 long years later, the ancient country of the morning calm will finally become one peaceful country of Korea.
As our DNA and speech likeness binds us uniquely as brothers and sisters, and with the man-created DMZ destroyed, let us all live in harmony finally. Let us exemplify to the world that our human connection is much stronger than any DMZ fortification.
Perhaps, finally, my mother may rest in peace.
Dr. Mike Danoff
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments