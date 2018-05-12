Hilton Head labor shortage not a government problem

Many locals are talking about how Hilton Head Island’s labor shortage as a government issue, that some sort of affordable housing program should be implemented at taxpayer expense. I find that highly dubious.
Like anything else, labor is a commodity that is bought and sold. Workers sell their labor to the business that offers them the best price (wages, benefits, etc.).
That price is just as dependent on supply and demand as anything else. If demand is low (not many people hiring) but supply is high (lots of people looking for work), the price will be low. If the situation is reversed, the price offered for labor has to increase in order to attract workers.
I can’t speak to the motives of every business owner, but whenever I see certain owners talk about an affordable housing program, or spending millions on a USC campus on the island to train workers, it smacks of businesses attempting to shift the cost of attracting workers to the taxpayer.
I’ve heard some lament the “demise of work ethic among teenagers,” or complain that Americans don’t work hard anymore. While I dispute that very much, it’s irrelevant.
Fact is, there is always someone, somewhere willing to work. The challenge for a business owner is offering enough compensation for them to work there, rather than somewhere else.
Businesses need to offer conditions that attract workers to work there rather than for competitors. If they don’t want to pay for that, that’s their problem, not the taxpayer’s.
Yates Wilburn
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments