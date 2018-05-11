How to help SC classroom teachers

Hats off to David Lauderdale and his May 9 column (“Quit dumping on S.C. teachers. They’re asked to do too much.”)
I was a high school teacher for over 30 years, in five different states. In every situation involving discipline, it was because the child had not been given the proper disciplinary upbringing at home. There have been too many generations of soft discipline, lax upbringing, and lack of respect for the person who is with the children of this country nine months of every year, five days a week.
When I was growing up, and admittedly that was a long time ago, you might not like your teacher, but you respected the position he or she held. Heaven help you if you mouthed off to a teacher. We didn’t fear what discipline would occur at the school but what disciplinary action we might face at home. Nowadays if a student goes home and reports that he or she has detention or suspension, it’s always the fault of the school and the teacher who reported the student’s action. Huh?
Yes, South Carolina needs to raise teacher salaries across the board. Yes, we need to encourage more college students to go into the field of education. Those of us who were and are dedicated to the field of education did not and still do not go into that occupation for the salary we might get but for the love of teaching per se.
Sunni Bond
Hilton Head Island
