Answers to Beaufort County land-program questions

Responding to a May 9 letter regarding Beaufort County’s Rural & Critical Land Preservation Program, the program is audited independently as part of Beaufort County’s annual comprehensive financial reports — available on the county’s website.
Our purchases are, in fact, positive for the county’s tax base, as demonstrated by the recent study “Economic Benefits of Parks, Trails and Conserved Open Spaces in Beaufort County.” The report shows the value of residential property near lands protected by the program increased by $22.5 million, resulting in an increase in property tax revenue of $174,000 annually.
Moreover, better than half the acreage has been protected through the purchase of development rights and conservation easements, which leave property ownership in the hands of private landowners, and on the tax rolls.
Funding “sunsets” when funds from past voter-approved bond referenda have been exhausted and the bonds have been paid off. This gives the County Council — and ultimately county voters — the opportunity to decide whether or not they want to renew Rural and Critical Lands funding.
The program operates on a willing-seller basis only, with voluntary transactions with private landowners.
As the program administrator, I’m very aware of public opinion regarding certain parcels that might be available for the program. The Whitehall property was not and is not available for sale to the county. The property is under option to a buyer, and for the county to interfere in that contract would put it at risk of a lawsuit.
I’m happy to answer any further questions anyone may have.
Barbara G. Holmes
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments