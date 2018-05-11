Fix left-turn signals on new Boundary Street

The new Boundary Street design has spurred a mix of emotions and arguments about aesthetics, economics and practicality. Now that it is almost completed a true safety hazard has been revealed.
I will offer a double-your-money-back guarantee that the number of accidents, including head-on collisions, will increase. The cause: removing the flashing green left-turn arrows at intersections, especially at the two shopping centers.
What will happen is that drivers will lose their patience and try to slip across at the tail end of a light cycle and thus face the perpendicular party who has just received a green light. I have already seen this multiple times and, thankfully, the driver with the right of way has yielded to the offending driver. The drivers will meet in the middle of the intersection.
Reinstating the green arrows will cause drivers to be both more patient, knowing that another green will come soon, and be substantially safer. Amber arrows should follow green arrow cycles, not replace them.
Prophesy is not fun when its outcome is so fraught with injury.
Bill Gabrielson
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments