Ambassadors help cyclists on Hilton Head

Riding on our bike trails continues to be one of the top things to do on Hilton Head Island, according to Trip Advisor. So it is not surprising that our multi-use trails are teeming with cyclists, both visitors and residents.
After being created six years ago, the Hilton Head Island Bicycle Ambassadors Program has assisted hundreds of cyclists every year by providing directions, maps, and safety tips. During the peak spring and summer seasons, volunteer “biking ambassadors” conduct regular patrols along William Hilton Parkway and Pope Avenue, within the Shelter Cove and Shelter Cove Towne Centre areas, and along the busiest leisure trails in Sea Pines. This year our patrols will be expanded to include arterial pathways in Palmetto Dunes.
In 2015, thanks in part to the efforts of our volunteer ambassadors and this innovative program, our island attained the Gold designation awarded to a highly select group of Bicycle Friendly Communities by the League of American Bicyclists.
Anyone interested in becoming an ambassador may email me at witherspoon.johnk@gmail.com.
John Witherspoon
Hilton Head Island
