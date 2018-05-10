Replace Bluffton traffic circle with traffic signal

The sighting of pedestrians and bicyclists on the corners of the Bluffton Parkway traffic circle calculating the risks and odds of successfully making it across the street is becoming more frequent. It’s a fool’s bet or an adolescent’s hyper-confidence.
More money is again being spent on a futile project — attempting to repair something intrinsically defective. The problems with the original rotary have been blamed on geometrical errors in its construction. The 2018 problem is centered on physics — two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same time just as eight lanes of a busy intersection cannot concurrently navigate two lanes successfully, even with denying access to pedestrians. The volume of traffic will always outpace any alterations made.
Your paper reported that the Bluffton and Beaufort metro area was the 12th fastest growing community in the nation in 2014 to 2015. From 2010 to 2016, the population grew 41 percent. Today, construction sites are perpetually omnipresent.
The reasons cited for going with a rotary intersection were esthetics and convenience, but neither was a success. The statues and architecture touted for frequent replacement never made a debut. No time is saved by creating a dangerous bottle-neck exacerbated by frequent side-swipes.
With a signal light, most drivers will not have to stop as green light is the rule, and red light the exception.
John McGoldrick
Okatie
