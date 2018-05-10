Admire talents of Hilton Head immigrants

We all should know how much Latinos contribute to Hilton Head Island in building our homes and cooking our meals, but look beyond that.
On a recent night, I was given tickets to the “Evita” show at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. It has the most talented cast, almost all Latinos, Latinas, including children, singing and dancing in two languages better than any I ever saw on Broadway. Their pictures and bios should be in the Packet. I recommend people go see for themselves.
There are also immigrant students studying to be nurses, and with our senior population, we need more nurses daily, but after all their studies they are not allowed to get nursing licenses.
Negative comments on immigrants are unworthy of our kind Hilton Head residents.
Let’s admire the talent of our immigrants, who are contributing to our island as newcomers have contributed to the United States for generations, and go out of our way to admire and talk with them.
Fran B. Reed
Hilton Head Island
