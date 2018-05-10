Need workers? Pay them, and they will come

“American employers in an array of industries — manufacturing, agriculture, trucking, home-building, energy, food service, retail and others — are warning that a long-brewing labor shortage is reaching crisis proportions.”
This quote is taken from a Washington Post editorial published recently on this page.
A “long-brewing labor ‘shortage’ ”? Not a chance.
Any competent economist will quickly tell you that there is no such thing as a “shortage” because supply always meets demand, and the most important factor of labor supply meeting labor demand is what employers will pay for the services of their employees.
Bottom line: pay them, and they will come. Don’t, and they won’t. It’s just that simple.
Roger Elmore
Beaufort
