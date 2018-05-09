Stop confusion on Hilton Head lifeguards

If you are on the Hilton Head Island beach and see the men and women with the red swim suits and white “lifeguard” shirts, beware. Do not believe that they are watching your children swim.
Until the high lifeguard chairs go up, all they are doing is renting chairs, not watching the water.
Other oceanfront communities prohibit people from wearing articles of clothing stating they are a “lifeguard” if they are not functioning as one. So does Hilton Head, with the exception of the Beach Patrol workers.
I believe that if they are not acting as an official “lifeguard,” they should wear shirts stating Beach Patrol or something else, rather than confusing the public that our beaches are being guarded.
John R. Hall
Hilton Head Island
