To help SC teachers, fix Act 388

Your recent stories about poorly paid teachers and schools are so true.
I suspect the reason is the notorious S.C. Act 388 that shifted all school operational funding to businesses and non-residents.
Local residents/voters can complain and whine about the schools (and I happen to agree with them), but you can’t continue to bleed so few taxpayers (businesses/non-residents) disproportionately compared to what residents pay.
Fix Act 388. Spread future costs more evenly. Fund the schools properly. Stop the whining.
Quinn Peitz
Beaufort
