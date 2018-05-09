Questions about Beaufort County land-buying program

I generally have been a supporter and voted for previous bond issues funding the Beaufort County Rural & Critical Land Preservation Program, but after reading Brian Flewellings op-ed drum beat for the program and recent opinions on the Trust for Public Land’s study showing a “huge” economic boon for the county, I have some questions.
Why isn’t a recent audited financial statement on the Rural and Critical Land Preservation Program available? I couldn’t find one.
The program has purchased 23,000 county acres at a cost of $132 million. This, according to my rough calculation, is 6 percent of the county land mass. What did this take out of the county tax base?
Are the actual calculations in the recent “independent” study that show economic benefits available for public view?
Does the county program have a “sunset law” wherein it disappears after reaching diminishing returns on taking lands purchased out of taxation?
Why does it seem the county program ignores public input to land purchases? For example, I think there was a lot of input to the purchase of Whitehall, which was ignored.
I will be very reluctant to vote for further bond approvals without some answers.
Daniel Rich
Seabrook
