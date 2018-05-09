Stats eye-opening on value of preserved land

When we start to think about the quality of life value that living in the Lowcountry means to us, we tend to move into the land of adjectives and hyperbole.
“It’s a slice of heaven,” some say, or “it’s a priceless treasure.” And, we probably think it’s a treasure that cannot be reduced to dollars and cents. But, in fact, a recent independent study conducted by the Trust for Public Land shows that it can.
Thank you, Beaufort County Councilman Brian Flewelling, for calling attention on this editorial page to the study, which was funded by the national organization, the Trust for Public Land.
The study, which was recently presented to County Council, sought to answer the question: How much has Beaufort County benefited economically from its Rural & Critical Land Preservation Program, initiated in 1999 and funded by four bond referendums?
Those who take the time to read the study will find some eye-opening, quantitative economic data that underscores the value-added success of the past referendums, which have conserved more than 23,000 acres at a cost of $135 million while providing an estimated $2 billion in positive economic impact for our county.
The report as well as a two-page executive summary can be downloaded at the website: www.tpl.org/beaufort-county-economic-benefits. It’s a great reminder that land stewardship is not only vital to our sense of well-being, but highly significant to our economic future.
Beth Grace
Beaufort
