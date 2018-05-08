Life Care Center of Hilton Head great for our family

In response to the front page article, “A Hilton Head nursing home patient was sexually assaulted by an employee, report says.”
Life Care Center of Hilton Head is a life saver for my parents.
My parents, ages 91 and 94, have lived there since 2016. I live locally and am personally and actively involved with my parents.
While my mom has dementia, she signals when she feels threatened or is scared.
Years ago (and before Life Care), a doctor came to check Mom’s vitals and without introducing herself, lifted Mom’s shirt. My mom yelled, “What are you doing?!” To her, this was a stranger violating her privacy. I told the doctor to explain what she was doing and to get Mom’s agreement before touching her.
In contrast, Mom was walking down the hall with Life Care’s new activity director, holding her hand. You could tell Mom felt safe with her and liked her.
I appreciate that a patient allegedly being sexually assaulted cannot be ignored and must be taken seriously. The elderly’s voice is diminished, and sometimes they have no voice — only a look or whimper to indicate something is wrong.
Sadly, the bad news gets the front page and the many acts of care and kindness that occur daily at Life Care are cast in the shadows.
My family appreciates all that Life Care does for our parents. We feel blessed and are so grateful for the care they receive, and that they can be together after 70 years of marriage.
Joan McKeever
Bluffton
