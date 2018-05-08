Bluffton schools have room for all the students

Now that the Beaufort County Board of Education referendum has been voted down, I want to share the following information from the Beaufort County School District web site.
As of the 45th day of this school year, our Bluffton elementary and middle schools had 6,241 students enrolled in grades Pre-K to 8. Also from the web site, those same schools have a stated capacity of 7,068 Pre-K – 8th-grade students. Overall student enrollment in Bluffton is at 88 percent of building capacity.
Also, according to the school district web site, the optimal target-level range of enrolled students is 75 percent to 89 percent of building capacity. Only two of the eight Bluffton schools exceed 89 percent. The school board has the ability and authority to change student assignment to bring all eight Bluffton schools within the district’s 75 percent to 89 percent optimal range.
The good news for all of us is that there is a solution to “over-crowding” in Bluffton’s schools and that our school board can make it happen. No community vote is required.
Joan Deery
Hilton Head Island
