Thanks: Luther’s Rare & Well Done

Wreaths Across America Beaufort, a 501(c)(3) organization, would like to thank Luther’s Rare & Well Done restaurant in Beaufort for its very generous donation from a recent fundraiser to help ensure that the veterans at Beaufort National Cemetery will have a wreath placed on their headstone for Christmas as we remember their lives.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.
Money raised locally will be used to provide wreaths at Beaufort National Cemetery on Dec. 15, 2018.
It is through the charitable donations of fine folks like those at Luther’s who make this event a memorable day for our community. For further information, or to donate, please call David Edwards at 912-313-1506 or e-mail David at waabeaufort@outlook.com.
Suzi C. Oliver
Wreaths Across America Beaufort board secretary
Bluffton
