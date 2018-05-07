Thank you: Palmetto Animal League auction sponsors

Palmetto Animal League’s 9th Annual Bid for PAL Online Auction was held April 20-23, raising critical funds to support PAL’s no-kill animal rescue programs and adoption center, located in Okatie’s Riverwalk Business Park.
We are extremely grateful for the community’s enthusiastic response to this fundraising event, especially with regard to the registered bidders and generous donors who provided over 900 fantastic items for our auction.
We would like to thank our Silver Paw Partners in Rescue: Reilley’s Mortgage Network Match Play Championship, John Kilmer Fine Interiors, Gifted Hilton Head, Glover Real Estate, Palmetto Dunes and other area businesses that sponsored the auction.
Our appreciation also goes out to our Silver Paw Media Partners: Dick Broadcasting (Bob 106.9, G100, Rewind 107.9), The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette, WSAV, The Bluffton Sun/The Hilton Head Sun, and other local media who publicized the event.
This auction, which helps rescue hundreds of abandoned, abused and neglected animals every year, would not have been possible without the commitment of Auction Co-Chairs MaryLynn Peacher and Nina Bean, Auction Co-Founders Wendy Schlegel and Pam Dyer, Marketing Committee Volunteer Terry Bergeron, and dozens of devoted volunteers who canvassed the community for auction items.
A special thank you to The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette for helping us spread the word about PAL’s largest fundraiser benefitting homeless animals.
These are lives worth saving. We hope everyone will join the no-kill movement by supporting PAL, where we make it easy to adopt, foster, donate or volunteer.
Fred Liebert
Chairman of the Board
Palmetto Animal League
Hilton Head Island
Comments