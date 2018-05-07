Thank you: Bargain Box

We would like to thank the Bargain Box for their wonderful generosity to our community’s nonprofit organizations and to The Sandbox Children’s Museum.
The Bargain Box is a community-based organization that is very successful and very generous in giving back.
We thank the Bargain Box for supporting The Sandbox Interactive Children’s Museum and making it possible for us to provide interactive play and learning opportunities to all of the children and families in Lowcountry.
The Bargain Box is supporting the Sandbox’s Family Fun Night program, which is free to all children and families in our community. Each event includes our bounce house, interactive play, arts and crafts project, food and free admission to the children’s museum.
Family Fun Nights are held on the first Friday of each month (September through May) at 5:30 p.m. so that all parents, including working parents, can have an opportunity to come and enjoy the museum and activities with their children. The Family Fun Night outreach program serves more than 1,000 visitors each year.
Thank you to the Bargain Box for your continued support of our museum and the thousands of lives we touch.
Caroline Rinehart
Director of Operations
Hilton Head Island
