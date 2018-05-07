Thank you: Palmetto Electric Trust

The board of directors of Hilton Head Heroes, along with its founders Lindy and Gregg Russell, would like to sincerely thank the Palmetto Electric Trust for its generous donation. This wonderful gift allows us to continue to bring children with life-threatening illnesses along with their family to Hilton Head Island for a weeklong vacation to provide a respite from their medical situation. It is a true gift to see the smiles on their faces, knowing that they can be whole and “provide an escape,” even for a short time.
With grateful hearts!
Mary Greenwell
Director of Grant Activities
Hilton Head Island
