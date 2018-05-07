Thank you: To ping pong tournament sponsors

Coach Riedmayer and Stone want to thank Aydelette Insurance Agency, Mother Earth Landscaping , JHN Residential Building Design, Printoology Signs and Graphics, ShellPoint Farms, Palm Bay, Pro Disposal, Sun City Table Tennis , ISLC, Kiwanis Beaufort, the Hoogenbooms, Dr. Clark Trask, Merry Maids, LowCountry Anesthesia, Plums, Saltus, Hearth Wood Fire Pizza and LowCountry Family Dentistry for sponsoring the Third Annual Ping Pong tournament benefiting the tennis Program at Beaufort High School.
It was a success. We raised over $4,000 for the tennis program this year. More than 60 players participated in the event in the gym at Beaufort High School.
David Riedmayer
Beaufort
