Thank you: The Church Mouse

Thank you to The Church Mouse thrift shop located at 78 Arrow Road on Hilton Head Island for its overwhelming generosity. In January, The it granted St. James Soup Kitchen $5,750 to assist with refrigeration needs and to provide meat and paper products to help serve the island’s people in need or those who simply would like a hot meal.
St. James Soup Kitchen, located at the intersection of Dillon Road and Beach City Road, was established in 2012 by the Coalition for the Hungry. Since its inception, it has served over 20,000 meals to the hungry people of Hilton Head.
The soup kitchen serves hot, homecooked meals on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is known as the best kept secret on the island.
With the generosity of The Church Mouse, this much-needed service to the community is greatly enhanced and deeply appreciated. Thank you again.
Signed the St. James Soup Kitchen
Comments