Thank you: Good Samaritans, professionals after wreck

A woman recently ran a red light and broadsided me on U.S. 278 and Moss Creek Drive. The damage to my car was significant, and I had a sprained neck and chest contusions. My side airbags deployed and helped immensely.
What helped the most were the people who stopped.
Two women with radios, who I believe were off-duty first-responders, called 911. I would like to get in touch with them (please call me) to thank them again.
The entire staff at Hilton Head Emergency was incredible.
In these days of negative thoughts, I felt I needed to write to say we as people are still kind, professional and caring!
Patricia Helferd
Hilton Head Island
