Nation needs rational limits on guns

What has caused our nation’s mental health to deteriorate so profoundly?
Weekly in this newspaper I read of gun violence so crazy that I find it difficult to believe. We are like a dysfunctional family. We are busy shooting our own children. Buying and selling of firearms is big business in America. We are the No. 1 producer and seller of guns worldwide.
I don’t own a gun because I don’t believe it would make me feel more secure. Apparently, it does not make other people feel secure because they keep buying more guns. As a nation, we should be asking, how many guns are enough? When does insecurity become morbid paranoia?
Innocent people going about their daily activities are paying the price for this weapons insecurity dilemma. Concert goers and school children are being murdered in substantial numbers. There are few activities as innocent as going to school or attending a concert. Yet those seem to be preferred targets for unstable people seeking infamy.
I hear Second Amendment supporters stating that the Constitution guarantees them the right to own guns, even military weapons. But, when does that much-debated right interfere with the First Amendment right of free assembly, which few debate? When does one right preclude the other? Where should we draw the freedom line?
We must find a way to restore rational limits, ones that right and left can find security in doing so. Otherwise this great country will continue to eat its own.
Stephen Newsom
Bluffton
