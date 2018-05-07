Get rid of the anti-Trump liberal slant

I am becoming more and more disappointed with The Island Packet. I subscribed to the paper to read about local happenings in this mostly conservative, Republican state. I am now getting more and more anti-President Donald Trump views.
Constantly, reports are against the president we elected. Also, we are getting anti-president articles from The New York Times and Washington Post. Don’t we have local writers without such obvious slanted, liberal views?
Recently, there was an article about Haitians living under temporary protected status. The New York Times writer worried that the president “decided to curtail that protection because the island no longer faced the same adverse conditions, giving the immigrants until 2019 to leave or face deportation.” So be it. The words were temporary status. That means not permanent.
Another subject I am truly sick of hearing about is “Dreamers.” The correct terminology is illegal aliens, or simply illegals. The president is ending it.
The writer says they would arrive in Mexico to a place they never knew. Whose fault is that? I would say the illegal parents who brought the now-illegal children here.
The Times writer says they return with a stigma: the shame of a deported criminal. Well, if it walks like a duck, it must be a duck.
In closing, I want to say the section in the Packet I once loved, called “The Long Read,” is now more often than not “tugging at our heart strings” to accept illegals of some kind or another.
Daniel Kashuba
Hilton Head Island
