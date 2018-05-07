Improvements needed at Okatie intersection

The following is a copy of a letter I sent to the S.C. Department of Transportation concerning additional signage needed to prevent accidents on U.S. 278 at S.C. 170 in Okatie:
Two things must be done to make the exit westbound from U.S. 278 onto S.C. 170 safer.
1) There is an existing sign on U.S. 278 warning drivers of the approaching exit to S.C. 170. This sign is obstructed because of a small tree that has grown up in front of the sign. The tree has to be removed for a clear view of the sign.
2) An additional sign must be installed 200 to 300 feet east of the existing sign to give westbound drivers more advanced warning of the upcoming U.S. 170 exit. This will give the westbound drivers on U.S. 278 more time to change lanes to exit onto S.C. 170 and avoid cutting across two lanes of traffic to exit at the last moment and avoid traffic accidents.
Gary Ellison
Sun City
