Yes, let me actually hold the newspaper

I share the Rev. John Miller’s sentiments on the decline of the newsprint industry and also his strong preference for what he calls the “tactile transfer” — the desire to actually hold a newspaper rather than accept the images or words on the screen.
I suspect The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette have had a better experience than many other small-audience newspapers, because its audience consists of more of us older readers who still adhere to past indulgences, like actually holding a newspaper. I also suspect a larger proportion of new residents in the circulation radius consists of us older folks who prefer that tactile experience.
I’d expect you to be among the McClatchy chain’s better performing newspapers. It appears to benefit especially from extensive — putting it mildly — real estate advertising, plus restaurants and all the other niceties that confront the ever-growing tourist industry.
But, another important reason is its editorial and reporting staff. Small as the paper can sometimes be, it does offer generally excellent news coverage throughout, and is open to both sides’ opinions in both editorial and letters-to-the-editor expressions.
And while the cause may be lamentable, even its obituaries carry considerable interest as they reflect on the diverse and highly-accomplished nature of so many of our neighbors. (Uh, full disclosure though; the four words I least want to ever have associated with me are: “In lieu of flowers ...”)
Keep up the good work and you’ll keep many, many of us as happy and contented subscribers.
Herb Zimmerman
Bluffton
