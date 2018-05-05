Nature deserves legal rights

Good news! The Earth is getting better. And it’s the indigenous peoples who are showing the way.
New Zealand, Ecuador, Bolivia and Colombia, among others, have written into their constitutions that living systems in nature are indeed persons with judicial rights under the law. The United Nations is adopting standards and the U.S. is catching up.
Nature — forests, rivers, rocks, wildlife, watersheds — is no longer considered an object, property, commodity or natural resource, but a subject that can sue for legal rights. New Zealand and Ecuador have granted legal status to rivers. The Colombia courts have ruled the Amazon rainforest a “person” with rights to exist. Zero deforestation is targeted by 2020.
How can this be? We thought that humans were the center of the universe. We own all the property and control all the animals. Science and religion have historically preached that humanity is superior to the rest of the natural world, to be used by us as we please. Turning forests into farms, rivers into runoff, gorilla paws into ashtrays: these were our inalienable rights.
But things are changing in our anthropocentric world. Religions can help by recognizing the totality of creation and the importance for humans to achieve humility and harmony with the rest of this wild, wonderful planet we call home. Yes, it’s about time a chimp, a stream or bunch of trees get to speak up.
An excellent book, “The Rights of Nature,” by David Boyd, explains this reversal in the politics of preservation of the world.
Debby Boots
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments