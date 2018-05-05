A time and place for civil discussions at Bluffton library

As the Supreme Court takes up the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, the focus is again on Muslims, Islam and the meaning of Shariah Law. Shariah Law has been confusing and of great concern over the years, not only in the United States, but increasingly in Europe as they have had millions of refugees from majority Islamic countries come to their shores.
The Public Forum, a community project of the Bluffton Branch of the Beaufort County Library, is the place to study, share, discuss and debate on Shariah Law, interpretations, history and function. The Public Forum is nonpartisan and looking for informed discussions between and among many members of our community. The meeting is on Tuesday, May 8t, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the library. It is free. Bring material you have on Shariah Law (must be attributed) and join the discussion.
At that time you can register for the fall Public Forum program beginning in September. The topics for the fall sessions are: Cultural Diversity (“The American Experience”); Racism (“The Black Experience”); and Political Labels (“Name Calling in Politics”). Sign up and get on our emailing list.
Claire Sullivan
facilitator
Bluffton
