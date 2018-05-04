Answers to all our problems

I have the answer to all our problems:
1. Do not meet or trust North Korea.
2. Give our teachers a raise, and better fund education for the kids.
3. Give us reasonable, common-sense gun control, like banning assault rifles and banning gun show sales.
4. Fire and vote out all on the current members of the Beaufort County Board of Education, and just start over.
5. Support and fund our Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, and forget about a huge new regional center.
Anything else? (I refuse to address the ridiculous issue of leaf blower noise.)
David Luellen
Hilton Head Island
