Don’t give shooters attention

The national media has identified a potential school shooter who cannot be charged for planning a shooting and is getting his publicity before he does anything. I wonder where this is headed.
I think the media coverage is a big motivation for these people doing the things they do, whether they live through it or not. Maybe the media should post these incidents on page 2 or 3 one time and keep these people from becoming “famous.”
I guess it sells newspapers and television time.
Wayne Wicker
Beaufort
