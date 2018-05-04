Offer Beaufort County students on-the-job training

I had to vote “no” for the school bond issue because I believe there is a better way. The program is called work-study. The program develops the basic skills required for employment in trades.
The students in grades 8 and 9 would explore careers in Beaufort County by attending one class per week about the career. In 10th grade, the student would be given basic job skills, and in grades 11 and 12, on-the-job training. Students would attend school for four hours, and get on-the-job training for the balance of the day.
Students would be trained and paid for their work, the employer could possibly get a tax write-off, and the student would be trained for a career upon graduation from the school.
I am a retired Industrial Arts teacher (shop), with certification in vocational subjects, supervisor of teachers, and career counselor. College is not the answer for all students and our public schools are designed for feeding the colleges with their students. How many graduate with a job? Many student graduate with a debt of college bills.
There are many programs of job training in Europe, England, Switzerland and Germany with programs like this. Our schools are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work-study students could use the classroom after work from 4 to 8 p.m.
John Pagluica
Hilton Head Island
