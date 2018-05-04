Beaufort County students, teachers deserve better

A recent letter writer blamed the newspaper and “media sensationalism” for the defeat of the Beaufort County Board of Education’s bond referendum. Unfortunately, he chooses to ignore that the newspaper just told the public the facts being hidden by the superintendent and the board.
The writer fails to recognize that since the original nepotism issues with Superintendent Jeff Moss, many county residents have spoken at the school board meetings and have written letters to the newspapers about the lack of trust in the superintendent and the school board.
And I can assure you that these were not spurred on by the media, but rather by the utter lack of credibility demonstrated by either the superintendent or the board. The 72 percent vote against the referendum just capped off the frustration the voting public has felt for the previous years.
Certainly students and teachers deserve more … especially ethical leadership, focused attention, and the ability for the superintendent and board to work harmoniously to achieve acceptable results.
If these characteristics were to be shown by the players in our educational system, the voters would be inclined to support a future referendum because there would not be “media sensationalism” needed to get out the facts.
Michael F. Vezeau
Sun City
