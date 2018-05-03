Beaufort County superintendent sends conflicting messages

The Island Packet headline on April 26, “Superintendent says he’s staying despite seeking other jobs,” leads me to believe that Jeff Moss is a very conflicted person. After it came to light that he was in the running for a position in Alabama, he made it known that he did not apply for that job and that he is committed to the Beaufort County schools.
It is strange that although he is committed to our schools and he did not apply for that job, he has submitted his resume to a national search firm to shop around. To Moss, commitment means that, “I am here until something better comes along for me.”
The superintendent’s reasoning about commitment sounds similar to a phrase that made worldwide news back in the 1990s: “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is ...”
Donna P. Bryant
Bluffton
