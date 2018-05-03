Time for moratorium on Beaufort County development

Now that the electorate has spoken and rejected the bond issue to cover school expansion, the remaining question is what must be done to mitigate the overcrowding and deterioration of the school system caused by unplanned and unfunded growth.
Once again, the public has said it is unwilling to support better schools for the children of the county (which is echoed at the state level). It is not a priority. I’m just glad that I have no children of school age and would have to explain to them why their education is not important.
The current crisis is not caused by the students, teachers or residents, but by the lack of leadership at the state, county and town level and the developers who are rubber-stamped by the controlling agencies. Large-scale residential and commercial developers bring in thousands of new residents and contribute nothing to the schools. Too frequently they put up large units and return to their respective states — leaving residents with the problems.
The only near-term solution is to call for a moratorium on all large-scale residential and commercial development until a strategic plan and funding for growth is accepted by the community.
Unfortunately, the current leadership is too vested in encouraging growth due to their relationships and supporters.
There is an old saying in Savannah that when people complained about the pulp mill, the politicians said, “Smells like money to me.” We should stop development since it is just making current problems worse.
Thomas Nickles
Bluffton
