Look at what Trump has accomplished, despite naysayers

Most of the news media tells us that President Donald Trump is a morally unfit, mentally ill, sexist, bigot, homophobe, dumbo and narcissist who should be impeached.
This is how they describe a man who built a multi-billion dollar empire that spread all over the world, was able to beat 17 of the best Republican candidates, and then turns around to defeat the “most qualified woman of our time” for the presidency.
After that, in his first year in office, he causes the stock market to climb to unbelievable heights, lowered unemployment (14 states now have the lowest unemployment rates on record), almost wiped out ISIS, gets raises and bonuses for perhaps millions of people, gets black home ownership to an all-time high, and is still working on getting law and order to a sane level, all while working with a very hostile Congress and the media attacking him 24/7 on not only his policies, but any subject they can come up with for him and his family, including Melania’s shoes.
Wow! Imagine what this man could accomplish if he was politically correct, humble, sane, literate, and had the support of Congress and the press.
But we know the support of the press would never happen, no matter what he says or accomplishes. Their hate will continue..
Donna Grieve
Bluffton
