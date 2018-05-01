Complainers, get off your fannies and vote

Citizens continue to be unengaged until the last moment, then play catch-up, usually from way behind. Sometimes the citizens win. Most times, citizens lose, having answers to our problems but no way to implement them.
The Beaufort County Board of Education bond referendum was defeated by a vast majority of the few people who took the time to vote. Those who didn’t vote will continue being vocal in their criticism and expel much energy against the school board and its superintendent. They show much energy for criticism, but not enough for them to get off their fannies to come out to vote. This is the same group that failed to vote when the board members they despise today were elected in the first place.
Beaufort County is changing rapidly. How many of you concerned, complaining souls are in the group that fails to vote on just about anything? There are important council seats that will be filled this fall. Are you paying attention? I speak to the non-voting, criticism-laden majority.
If you hear the same tired argument you have always heard, or fluff positions that mean nothing, then find the candidate who has the guts and true leadership we must have to solve our problems.
It is up to you, friends. Research the positions of candidates in order to protect your way of life. Then get out of your chair long enough to vote for your future and the future for those who follow. Think! Stop playing from behind. It has always been up to you.
Rick Sweet
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments