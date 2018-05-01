Okatie roadside complainer non-news

I have never written a letter to the editor before, but your front-page headline article in The Island Packet on Sunday, April 29, was the worst piece of journalism I have ever seen. You dedicate half of your front page, plus an another entire page, to someone who has an undefined complaint against a respected car dealership.
There are many people in this community who have purchased and maintained autos from Hilton Head Hyundai and have had very favorable experiences. Why not interview us? You choose to malign the reputation of this company because some unemployed “former executive” has a complaint. This was not “fake news,” this was “non-news.”
Paul Scott
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments