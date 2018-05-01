More choices needed for Hilton Head mayor

In September 2017, Hilton Head Island mayoral candidate John McCann sent me this email:
“I don’t think there is a lot of value buying more land just to keep it vacant or to tear down something and make it vacant. But I do think there is potential in a referendum to buy land, bulldoze it, and then market for redevelopment (including workforce housing). But I think it should be a new program with a referendum that spells out this new intention. And that accompanying it would be a pledge to leave land bought under the prior plan for only parks, open space and public facilities, as pledged in the language of the old referenda. This new referendum would have new language spelling out this new mission.”
So there you have it. Your choice for mayor this fall is more “visionary” development courtesy of Mayor David Bennett, or McCann’s “new mission” to buy land for more development. It is touchy-feely to talk about so-called “affordable housing” for the workers, and it is certainly cheaper for McCann’s business cronies. Why should the resorts and restaurants attract workers with higher pay, if they can get the taxpayers to subsidize housing?
The filing deadline for candidates is rapidly approaching. This island is toast unless candidates surface who are pledged to strict enforcement of present building codes, pledged to closing the loopholes in those codes, pledged to denying sweetheart variances from those codes, and pledged to acquiring land to prevent development.
Bruce Maston
Hilton Head Island
