Our society has distorted values

Have you noticed that, collectively, we heap great riches on our athletes and other performers? They keep us amused with their games, and concerts, and make-believe storytelling.
Meanwhile, we refuse to pay our children’s school teachers even a fraction of their value in shaping our future world.
What kind of culture would have its values so distorted?
We should be ashamed.
Rory Ferguson
Hilton Head Island
