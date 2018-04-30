Stop parents from speeding to get to Bluffton school

I cannot believe how fast people drive through the school zone on Bluffton Parkway in front of River Ridge Academy in the mornings.
I drive that way at least several times a week and I am shocked that the cars turning in to the school are the ones speeding. Parents with children in the car are overtaking cars and speeding in an attempt to get their children to school on time.
Do they realize they are breaking the law and putting their children’s safety at risk? Maybe the Sheriff’s Office or Bluffton Police Department should park outside the school for a few weeks.
Constance Poussin
Bluffton
