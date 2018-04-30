Why school referendum failed was obvious, and it wasn’t voter turnout

Who is the spin doctor behind the April 24 story, “School board’s $76 million referendum rejected — what went wrong?”
Any exit poll would have made the message loud and clear — it is purely a matter of trust. Or in this case, a total lack of trust in this board and Superintendent Jeff Moss. Any board member who thinks otherwise is delusional and needs to be replaced in November.
To suggest low voter turnout was an issue in the failure is ludicrous. The board wasted $90,000 on a special election on a Saturday in April in hopes that a low voter turnout would allow the Bluffton parents to pass the measure.
Any new school in Bluffton won’t be ready for five years, so a seven-month delay in voting on the measure wasn’t the reason for the special election. It was merely a ploy by the slim pro-Moss majority on the board to slip this questionable bond issue by the voters.
The board certainly didn’t help itself by suppressing information on the FBI investigation. Failure to reveal the nature of the FBI probe only furthered the voters’ suspicions of the board and its actions.
This publication even recommended a “no” vote in an editorial and likely played a major role in defeating this highly questionable referendum. Why you would follow up the results by printing such a biased assessment is puzzling.
James Pickard
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments