Failed Beaufort County school referendum represents opportunity

The school levy failed. As someone who believes in education, I believe this represents an opportunity.
We now choose a new school board. Before we look at this November’s candidates, we should review a couple recent articles.
We see in the April 24 paper that the state legislature has purposely underfunded schools for many years. Apparently, they just suspend the laws (two) that mandate funding.
So maybe there’s another level of politician we should be looking at: the ones at the Statehouse who turn their backs on education funding. Some of them will be up for re-election this fall and we need to know if and why they voted to suspend a law that mandates the level of school funding.
Another article is from Edsurge, an education research group that has calculated the wage gap between teachers and all other college graduates at 23 percent less. And from 2000 to 2017, South Carolina constant teacher salary is 7 percent lower today.
Teachers are the one asset that makes the greatest difference in children’s education, not bricks and mortar. And as we’ve seen, our local teachers can’t afford to live most places here.
We need to elect a school board that pays and equips our teachers to be successful for the children. We need to elect state politicians who fully fund education.
Then the community, the board, and the schools can all talk about a levy to fund new buildings — after the FBI tells us what went wrong the last time.
John MacLaurin
Hilton Head Island
