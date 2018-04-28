Cooperation helps Whitehall development plan

In Beaufort, a remarkable process has transpired. The Beaufort Metropolitan Planning Commission conducted a series of meetings soliciting feedback from citizens as to how a high-profile property, Whitehall Point, should be developed.
Beaufort MPC chairman Joe DeVito announced at the beginning of each session, “We are going to stay here all night until we have heard from each citizen who wishes to address the MPC.”
Cooperating with Libby Anderson’s team at the city of Beaufort Planning Department, the MPC consists of volunteer citizens who guide the property-development approval process.
Also, a grassroots group of citizens arose, now called Concerned Citizens of Lady’s Island.
When our group presented to the MPC in November 2017, we advocated for the elimination of apartment buildings from the development plan to be replaced by townhome cottages, pervasive use of permeable paving materials for improved drainage, and increased retention of legacy trees on the property. Each of these proposed changes was implemented by the developers, led by Sam Levin of Beaufort, in consultation with the Beaufort Planning Department.
Whitehall Point represents a shining example of how the parties involved in local land development can cooperate and use citizen input for the common good.
Concerned Citizens of Lady’s Island will continue to guard against future development debacles, such as the clear-cutting of trees by developers or plans to erect apartment buildings on our shorelines. When you live on an island and develop it, if you get it wrong, you end up in the sea.
Fereol de Gastyne
Beaufort
